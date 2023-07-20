Short Interest in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Expands By 8.9%

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

GLSTW stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. Global Star Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

