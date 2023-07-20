Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Rises By 19.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Trading Down 5.6 %

GSMGW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,367. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

