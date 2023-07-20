Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Rises By 19.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glory Star New Media Group Trading Down 5.6 %
GSMGW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,367. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
