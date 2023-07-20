Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Decreases By 12.6%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Herc Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 494,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,994. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

