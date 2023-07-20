Short Interest in illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Declines By 17.9%

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 211,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
illumin Trading Down 2.1 %
ILLM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. illumin has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About illumin
illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.
