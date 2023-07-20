Short Interest in illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Declines By 17.9%

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 211,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

illumin Trading Down 2.1 %

ILLM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. illumin has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About illumin

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILLM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of illumin in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

