Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Grows By 22.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Several research firms have commented on IVA. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

