Short Interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Increases By 8.1%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ISUN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,581. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.61. iSun has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. Equities research analysts expect that iSun will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iSun during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iSun by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

