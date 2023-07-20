Short Interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expands By 12.1%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.92. 48,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,853. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.83.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Kadant by 5,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 180,505 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

