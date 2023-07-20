Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Increases By 13.0%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 71,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,332,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

