Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rises By 11.7%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of KTOS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 1,307,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

