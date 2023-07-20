Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Grows By 8.2%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 795,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. KT has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in KT by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 219,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,576 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KT by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 173,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.