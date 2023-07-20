Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreases By 21.5%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of LVS stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 9,910,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

