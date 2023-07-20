Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Rises By 8.4%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $91.36. 554,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

