Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 20.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

LSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 902.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 435.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,867,000 after acquiring an additional 773,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.