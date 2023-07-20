Short Interest in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Expands By 8.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 157,570,000 shares. Currently, 42.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 47,022,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,777,402. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

