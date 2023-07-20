Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Decreases By 19.7%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.06. 2,570,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,102. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $377.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

