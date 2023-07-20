Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Grows By 22.7%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

LLAP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,810. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Further Reading

