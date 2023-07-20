Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Drops By 18.8%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.