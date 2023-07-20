Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Drops By 18.8%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

