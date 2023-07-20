Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €148.46 ($166.81) and last traded at €149.92 ($168.45). 648,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €150.60 ($169.21).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

