SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

SigmaTron International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

