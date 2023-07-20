Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.5 %

SOHU stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.