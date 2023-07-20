Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Shares Down 0.5%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 1,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.