Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Up 1.1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 1,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

