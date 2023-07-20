Sourceless Price Hits $0.0285 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $597.54 million and $104.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,873.72 or 1.00057016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02845994 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

