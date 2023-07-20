Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 1,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

