Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 1,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Southern California Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.
About Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
