SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1,107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,170 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,643,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

