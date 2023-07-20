SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.63

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 106963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

