SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.