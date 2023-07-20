Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($156.90) to £113 ($147.75) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.