Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.04. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 32,714 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
