Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.04. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 32,714 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

