Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.10

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.10 and traded as low as C$44.28. Sprott shares last traded at C$44.99, with a volume of 12,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of C$48.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.2525202 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

