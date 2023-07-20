ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.68 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ssv.network has a market cap of $195.68 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $17.67 or 0.00059378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

