Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 9,707 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 3,020,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.