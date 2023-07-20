State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

State Street stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 3,513,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,897. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

