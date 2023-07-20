State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

NYSE STT opened at $69.38 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

