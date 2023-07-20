Stifel Nicolaus Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.80 on Monday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

