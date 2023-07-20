Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.93). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company has a market cap of £754 million and a PE ratio of 27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
