StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

