StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

