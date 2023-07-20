StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Articles
