StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.