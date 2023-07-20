StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navios Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

