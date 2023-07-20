StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
