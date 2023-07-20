StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
