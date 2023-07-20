StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.