StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 2.2 %

VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

