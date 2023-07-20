StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 2.2 %
VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.