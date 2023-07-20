StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 2.2 %

VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

