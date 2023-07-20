Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.72

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 552602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

