Substratum (SUB) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $57.77 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036557 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

