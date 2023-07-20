Sui Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $468.60 million and $983.25 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.7125033 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $146,663,828.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

