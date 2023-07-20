Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

