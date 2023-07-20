Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

