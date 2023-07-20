Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,226 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $316.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50. The company has a market cap of $809.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

