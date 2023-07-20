Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Public Storage stock opened at $292.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.86. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

