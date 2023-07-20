Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $27.31 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

