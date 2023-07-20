Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.